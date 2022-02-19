Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 290.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 35,151 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT opened at $150.41 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $160.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.09.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HLT. Macquarie raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bernstein Bank cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.07.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,690. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

