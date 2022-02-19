Laurion Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Match Group by 518.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Match Group by 220.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 322.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.79.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $107.56 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.15 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.97. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.07, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

