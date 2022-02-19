Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $227,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KEY opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on KEY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.76.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.