LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) CFO Noel Bertram Watson Sells 12,023 Shares

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 12,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $192,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Noel Bertram Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $1,087,142.90.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Noel Bertram Watson sold 57,825 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $1,036,802.25.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $40.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $361,162,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 27.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,591,000 after purchasing an additional 731,483 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth approximately $89,998,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth approximately $85,740,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

