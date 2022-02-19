Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NYSE BWG opened at $10.76 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

