Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
NYSE BWG opened at $10.76 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
