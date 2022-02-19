Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Lowered to $97.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.60.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of LDOS opened at $93.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.57. Leidos has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $108.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Leidos by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.