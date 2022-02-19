Leroy Seafood Group (OTC:LYSFY) Downgraded by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of Leroy Seafood Group (OTC:LYSFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Leroy Seafood Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

LYSFY stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. Leroy Seafood Group has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $18.60.

