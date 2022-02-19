Lethean (LTHN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $455.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $717,551.07 and $455.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lethean has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,163.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.00 or 0.06949055 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.56 or 0.00287722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.69 or 0.00776052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014143 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00072483 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.20 or 0.00401363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00218393 BTC.

Lethean Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.