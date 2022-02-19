Lethean (LTHN) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lethean has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $638,444.35 and $674.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,954.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,742.95 or 0.06865240 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.93 or 0.00287653 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.34 or 0.00774247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00071064 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.87 or 0.00412659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.88 or 0.00217438 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

