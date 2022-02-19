Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Liberty Oilfield Services reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

LBRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.82.

LBRT stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.63. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $314,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $142,515.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,795 shares of company stock worth $1,116,815 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after buying an additional 1,893,438 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at $17,064,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,374 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 877.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,571,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.