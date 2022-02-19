Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 152.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 59.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 27.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 42.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $52.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.38. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

