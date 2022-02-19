Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,552 Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) by 21,266.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 441,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,864,000 after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UNG opened at $15.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

