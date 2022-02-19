Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.30.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPLK opened at $114.70 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.07.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

