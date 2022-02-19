Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $84,000 Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 169.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after purchasing an additional 255,305 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after buying an additional 150,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $62,175,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,543,000 after buying an additional 64,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 63.8% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 123,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,641,000 after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.36.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $473.93 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.26 and a 52-week high of $527.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $497.31 and a 200 day moving average of $462.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

