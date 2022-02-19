Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,752,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,154,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,690,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,337,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,028,000.
ILCB opened at $60.31 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $67.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.72.
