Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 18,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $180.68 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.50.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

