Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 18,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ RGEN opened at $180.68 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 0.78.
RGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.50.
About Repligen
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
