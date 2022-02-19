Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Short Interest Update

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the January 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 561,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $3,668,060 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $126.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.51. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $80.28 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 141.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on LSI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.11.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

