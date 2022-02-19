Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Lightspeed POS reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.15.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

