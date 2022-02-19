Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,100 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 336,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,303,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LQMT opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Liquidmetal Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.15.
Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile
