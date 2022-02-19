Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,100 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 336,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,303,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LQMT opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Liquidmetal Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products made from amorphous alloys. Its products are used for medical, military, consumer and industrial, and sporting goods products applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

