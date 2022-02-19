Litecoin (LTC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $870.43 Million

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Litecoin has a market cap of $7.97 billion and $870.43 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $114.33 or 0.00286431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00014199 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000973 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000580 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,672,894 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

