Litecoin Plus Reaches Market Cap of $76,903.07 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $76,903.07 and $12.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,846.24 or 0.99826073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00066130 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00024542 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002281 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00019655 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.00353281 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

