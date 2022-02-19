LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $47.00. The stock traded as low as $24.71 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 43251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

LPSN has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.23.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,713,000 after buying an additional 236,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LivePerson by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 87,103 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in LivePerson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,288,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in LivePerson by 6.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,215,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 70,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in LivePerson by 2,107.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,974 shares during the last quarter.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.