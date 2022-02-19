LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.88.

RAMP stock opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. LiveRamp has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -78.63 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.22.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,397,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,740,000 after purchasing an additional 81,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,680,000 after purchasing an additional 58,502 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in LiveRamp by 15.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in LiveRamp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 997,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,719,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

