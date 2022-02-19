Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Short Interest Update

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 648,200 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 808,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 473,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lizhi in the second quarter valued at $6,763,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lizhi in the second quarter valued at about $6,180,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lizhi by 210.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 331,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lizhi by 975.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 283,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 257,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lizhi by 1,263.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 226,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Lizhi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Lizhi stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. Lizhi has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Lizhi had a negative return on equity of 72.00% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $78.35 million during the quarter.

About Lizhi

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

