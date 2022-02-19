LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in LKQ were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 7.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

