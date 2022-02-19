LocalCoinSwap Price Tops $0.0145 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $730,636.54 and $1,580.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.79 or 0.00277020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000115 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005472 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000788 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.97 or 0.01180068 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,469,084 coins and its circulating supply is 50,256,307 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

