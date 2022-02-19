Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,397 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $125,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT opened at $386.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $398.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.32. The firm has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.