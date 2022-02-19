Loews (NYSE:L) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews (NYSE:L) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of L stock opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. Loews has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average is $56.97. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.13%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $261,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,416. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Loews by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

