LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 277.57 ($3.76).

Several research firms have issued reports on LMP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.33) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.45) to GBX 283 ($3.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.79) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.13) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.67), for a total transaction of £1,084,000 ($1,466,847.09).

LMP opened at GBX 258 ($3.49) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 270.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 262.73. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 204.80 ($2.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.89). The company has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.