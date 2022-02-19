Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.74.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock opened at $222.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,483,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,102,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,848,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.