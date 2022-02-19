LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 516,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,837 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $74,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $561,142,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,417 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,864 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 773,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,667,000 after purchasing an additional 766,864 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT stock opened at $138.23 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.