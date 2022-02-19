LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,605 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $58,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,951,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 80,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $104.10 and a 12-month high of $131.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.13.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.