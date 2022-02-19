LPL Financial LLC Buys 62,837 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,713,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,837 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $56,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 127,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 66,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 39,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

FDL stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $36.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.