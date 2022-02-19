LPL Financial LLC Has $65.08 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,296 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Crown Castle International worth $65,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of CCI opened at $162.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.