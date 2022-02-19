LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 18.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 442,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $61,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 558.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $144.22 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.08.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.