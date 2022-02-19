LPL Financial LLC Purchases 20,814 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,814 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $69,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $196.16 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $164.57 and a 1-year high of $202.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.52 and a 200 day moving average of $189.78.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

