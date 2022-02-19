Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc cut its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,114 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $255,784,000 after acquiring an additional 607,494 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $88,144,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after acquiring an additional 196,043 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU stock opened at $308.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $351.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.16.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Cowen lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.57.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

