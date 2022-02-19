Ma Financial Group Ltd (MAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Ma Financial Group Ltd (ASX:MAF) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35.

In other news, insider Christopher Wyke 55,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. Also, insider Alexandra Goodfellow bought 3,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.75 ($5.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.25 ($21,428.75).

