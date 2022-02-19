Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on M. Bank of America increased their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Macy’s by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 50,103 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,196,000 after buying an additional 2,698,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 428,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 91,927 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

