Man Group plc Boosts Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Man Group plc grew its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 93.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 25.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total value of $41,694.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total value of $52,081.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,236 shares of company stock worth $27,781,516. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

TXG opened at $81.56 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.87 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

