Man Group plc Buys 32,137 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Man Group plc raised its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,137 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Loews were worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 13,133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,225,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,215,743 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,799,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Loews by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,725,000 after purchasing an additional 325,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Loews by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,635,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,127,741,000 after purchasing an additional 242,595 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Loews by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 540,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after purchasing an additional 196,695 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $305,271.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,416. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

