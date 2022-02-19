Man Group plc Has $8.71 Million Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,769 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Workiva were worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Workiva by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -165.08 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $173.24.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

