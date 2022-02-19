Man Group plc Has $9.13 Million Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,615 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Energizer were worth $9,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 1,537.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.12. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.69.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.