Man Group plc Sells 11,910 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,910 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 553.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $288.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.10. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.18 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 136.03% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total value of $567,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $492,301.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,540 shares of company stock worth $3,009,725 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.80.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

