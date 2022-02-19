ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.11 Billion

Equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will announce $5.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.14 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $21.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.54 billion to $21.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.19 billion to $22.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

MAN traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $110.32. 575,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,060. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.93.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

