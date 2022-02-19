ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $79.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

