Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,081,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,172,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.11% of Manulife Financial worth $40,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 364.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,246 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 325.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 51,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 39,056 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,899 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 112.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,912,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,913 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

