Mariner LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 23.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter worth about $47,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth about $62,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.97.

NYSE INFY opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.