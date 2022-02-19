Mariner LLC Reduces Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,622 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,222,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,493,000 after acquiring an additional 476,526 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,143,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,036,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,132,000 after acquiring an additional 453,670 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,002,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,201,000 after acquiring an additional 407,200 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Shares of NOMD opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

