Mariner LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $20.49 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $21.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.